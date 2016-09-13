Scientist Greg Foot will recreate the BFG’s favourite drink, Frobscottle as well as creating a three course meal of Bubblegum in a nod to Charlie and the Chocolate Factor for presenters Barney, Lindsey and Radzi.

The cast of the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory music will round out the show with a TV exclusive performance of the song Queen of Pop.

Of receiving the award in his honour, an overwhelmed Lucy exclaimed: "Oh my gosh, this is extraordinary…this is amazing, truly amazing."

“When you read a book you create your own version of the story, and you create your own pictures in your own mind. Dad felt that reading books was one of the most important things a child could do because he felt that imagination was so important," she added.

Ewan Vinnicombe, Editor, Blue Peter says: "Roald Dahl’s literary magic continues to enchant generations of children and will do for years to come. Blue Peter is honoured to be able to celebrate his remarkable imagination in this special show."

See the special edition of Blue Peter Thursday 15 September at 5pm on CBBC