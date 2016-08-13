See the bottom of the page for a guide to every single gold up for grabs today, plus our Stars to Watch in Qatar. And take a look at the rest of our Olympics coverage here.

Cycling: Women’s Keirin

2pm BBC4

The expert's choice: Victoria Pendleton

Four years is a long time to be fixed on one goal, as I know from when I won gold in this event in 2012, where riders follow a moped for the early laps. All you can do is keep plugging away — eat properly, sleep properly, approach every aspect of training with all the enthusiasm you can muster. Birthdays, weddings, christenings — all I could ever say was, “Sorry, I can’t make it.” When things get really tough, you have to think of the bigger goal and remind yourself, “This won’t last for ever. After it’s over, I can make up for lost time.” That’s what I’m doing now!

Rowing: Men’s Eight Final

3pm BBC1

The expert's choice: James Cracknell

This event is such a close call between the British, the Dutch and the Germans that it’s set to be a classic. The Germans are the Olympic champions, but Britain have won the World Championships three times in a row since then, and beat them again earlier this year. But here’s our problem: four of our best athletes have been taken out and put into the coxless four race, and so no one in the British crew will be able to think, “I’ve got the seven best guys in the country in this boat with me.” Mentally, I think that could have an impact.

Athletics: Heptathlon

3:45pm BBC1

The expert's choice: Brendan Foster

Jessica Ennis-Hill and Katarina Johnson- Thompson, the master and the apprentice of British heptathlon, will both be in the running on this second and final day. Jess is a proven big-time competitor, and in June posted her best score since London 2012. She has a steely-eyed confidence, but Kat is a rare talent. If she puts all her best events together, she will be really difficult to beat. Can the pretender take the crown, or does the champion win again? That’s the essence of sport. Two northern lasses, one from Sheffield, one from Liverpool. It’ll be a sight to behold.



Full Rio 2016 Olympics schedule

Gymnastics: Men’s Trampoline

7:35pm BBC4

The expert's choice: Craig Heap

You can get hooked on trampolining despite never having seen it before. Did you know they now have laser beams mounted to the trampoline? Judges use them to calculate how long athletes hang in the air. It’s like something out of Mission: Impossible! If you hear someone talking about a “triff”, that’s a triple somersault. A “rudy” is a front somersault with a one-and-a-half turn — nothing to do with flashing a bum cheek halfway through a routine! Nathan Bailey is Team GB’s sole male trampolinist. Our women are Kat Driscoll and Bryony Page.

Athletics: Men’s Long Jump Final

12:50am BBC1

The expert's choice: Gabby Logan

Greg Rutherford may have been a surprise gold medal-winner at London 2012, but he’s backed up that performance every year since. Olympic, European, Commonwealth and world champion. There may be the occasional Diamond League meeting where things don’t go to plan, but he turns up at major championships a different man. Greg dictates the rhythm of the field. Just little things, like moving his bag only when he’s ready to move his bag. It’s him telling the rest of the field that they have to beat him. He psyches them out.



Athletics: Men’s 10,000m

1:25am BBC1

The expert's choice: Brendan Foster

No British athlete has ever won two Olympic gold medals and then gone on to win a third. Tonight Mo Farah could move above Sebastian Coe, above Daley Thompson, and become the greatest British athlete ever. He’s in a good place, but he has some strong rivals. Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor beat him in the half-marathon in Cardiff in March; that made Mo really knuckle down. It’s a privilege to watch Mo, a great athlete and a great friend. I’m con dent that I’ll be sitting in the commentary box saying that Mo Farah is the greatest.

