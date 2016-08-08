Meanwhile, GB's James Guy, 2015 world champion, is vying for gold for men's 200m freestyle finals, while it's the turn of the women in the rugby sevens.

Diving: Men’s 10m Synchronised Platform

7pm BBC1

Expert's view: Bob Ballard

"Tom Daley and his partner Dan Goodfellow will be hoping to give the Chinese divers a run for their money in the 10m synchronised.

"Diving is pretty much a national sport in China, so they tend to dominate the medals. To be the crème de la crème in China you have to be exceptional and their huge talent pool gives them an advantage over everyone else.

"Watching the synchro, you have to suspend disbelief — the athletes push it to the absolute limit. Occasionally they come unstuck — and that’s another little bit of excitement for viewers."



Gymnastics: Men's Team Final

8pm BBC2

Presenter's pick: Matt Baker says...

"British gymnastics is stronger than ever. Lottery funding has been key; when I was training, half the time was spent either putting the kit out or packing it away. Now gymnasts are able to work hard, and not worry about funding or facilities. It’s all testament to what’s been happening at junior level, and all those people who have been watching and been inspired by people who have gone before. I’m sure even more will be inspired after watching these guys in Rio."

How does scoring work in Olympic gymnastics?

Judging is made up of two scores, a D score for difficulty and an E score for execution. Out of seven judges, five assess the difficulty and two examine the execution. With the E score, judges take marks off for each error — a bent knee, a step on landing, and so on. The difficulty score is unlimited, so you’ll see gymnasts such as current world champion Simone Biles of the USA aim for a much bigger D score, with more demanding moves and extra spins.

Shooting: Men’s Trap Final

7pm BBC4

To the uninitiated, Olympic shooting can feel like a barrage of jargon and confusing rules. But trap shooting is essentially clay pigeon shooting, with competitors using a shotgun to take out flying targets mid-air. The clays can reach speeds of almost 90kph, and are just 11cm wide, making trap shooting a world away from the close control of static targets. Modern clay targets also contain a coloured powder to make a hit more visible. For first-timers, there’s nothing more satisfying than seeing targets burst into pieces. James Gill

Women's Rugby Sevens

GB in the semi-finals at 7pm BBC4

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams will be prominent at these Games (it’s the first time rugby sevens has featured since 1924), but today he could well be upstaged by... his sister. At 28, Niall Williams is three years younger than Sonny Bill and and says she hates it when people introduce him as “Niall Williams’s brother”. A mother of two, Niall has pace as well as strength, and cites her big brother as her sporting hero. He says he was “happy when I got the phone call, but the biggest cheer in my household was when my sister made it”.

New Zealand play Great Britain in today's semi-final at 7pm, before the final tonight at 11pm.

Swimming: Men's 200m Freestyle Final

2:21am BBC1

Expert's choice: Steve Parry says...

"Britain’s James Guy is a world champion from 2015 in the 200m freestyle and if he’s level with 50m to go, he’ll have a great chance. Controversy surrounds the event. One of Guy’s rivals is China’s Sun Yang, the 6ft 8in world record-holder. He served a retrospective ban for doping; we didn’t even know he’d tested positive until he came back from his ban. Then there’s the reigning Olympic champion Park Tae-hwan from South Korea, who’s also been done for drugs. Those guys will say they’ve served their time, and they have a right to be there. But me — I’m rooting for Guy."

Unsung Heroes: Charlotte and Julia Bonaventura

Handball: Women's Preliminaries 1:30pm BBC4

From the Murrays to the Brownlees to a set of Estonian triplets in the women's marathon, Rio isn't short of siblings. But you might do a double take while watching the handball today. French identical twins Charlotte and Julie Bonaventura are referees for one of the fastest team sports.

GOLDS TODAY

Diving Men's 10m Synchronised Platform 7pm Fencing Women's Sabre 9:4pm Gymnastics Men's team 8pm Judo Women's -57kg 9:20pm, Men's -73kg 9:20pm Rugby Sevens Women's 11pm Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle 4pm, Men's Trap 7pm Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle 2:21am, Women's 100m Backstroke 2:38am, Women's 100m Breaststroke 2:54am Weightlifting Women's 58kg 7:30pm, Men's 62kg 11pm

