Posting the footage on DriveTribe, he said that driving felt "better than being 17 and being given the keys to my freedom, because this time I’m ready" and added that he wasn't sure he should even be sharing the moment with fans as it was such an intimate time.

"This is beautiful. This is – yes," he exclaimed. "Thank you doctors. Thank you.

"I shouldn’t even be sharing this moment," he continued. "It feels too personal right now. I’m dressed but I feel like I’m not. This is where I’ve been all this time in my head. I can go anywhere."

Recently, Richard sat down with the creator of the car he was driving at the time of the crash – the all-electric Rimac Concept One supercar – to discuss footage and stats from his crash.

Meanwhile Richard's co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson also recently landed himself in hospital after suffering from a bout of pneumonia.

Explaining that he was going to be "out of action for quite some time", he joked "God help us" that James May was the "only functioning member of the Grand Tour team right now".

The Grand Tour season two will air on Amazon Prime Video later this year – probably