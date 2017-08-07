Posting on DriveTribe.com, Clarkson wrote: "Thanks for all the good wishes. And to keep you up to date, I'll be out of action for quite some time apparently.

"It's really really annoying because I've never had one day off work since I started in 1978."

The presenter also joked on Instagram that James May was the only non-injured member of The Grand Tour team after co-presenter Richard Hammond said he thought he was going to die during a horror crash in Switzerland which left his vehicle upturned and in flames.

A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said: "Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain and is being treated for pneumonia."

The Grand Tour series two is yet to announce an air date, but has released a teaser trailer featuring Clarkson, Hammond and May.