Sandra Bullock and George Clooney's Gravity dominated. Although, it was host Ellen DeGeneres's selfie that had us talking, eventually becoming the most retweeted tweet of Twitter's history. That and Benedict Cumberbatch's U2 photobomb on the red carpet, of course, which got its own Jaws theme remake later on.

From the big screen to the small one, we got a first look at Martin Freeman in Channel 4's Fargo remake, plus news broke that BBC3 would be axed.

We also celebrated the 25th birthday of the World Wide Web (with cat videos and gifs, naturally) and gave The Inbetweeners boys some tips as they embarked on their second film in Australia.

March was also the month that reality fans rejoiced at the news that Cheryl Fernandez-Versini was making her way back to the UK X Factor judging panel, while viewers of The Voice learned Kylie Minogue would leave after just one series.

James Nesbitt was cast in BBC drama The Missing in the same month that Mark Gatiss admitted Peter Capaldi's Doctor was to be "more dangerous" and a little "crazy".

Comedian Ricky Gervais revealed he wanted to do more Derek after two series, saying he wanted to "end the story", while JK Rowling revealed her upcoming film adaptation of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them would be a trilogy, and the BBC's legal drama Silk came to an end.

In singing news, Thor's Tom Hiddleston provided vocals for a Disney pirate, while Matt Smith sang the Doctor Who theme tune.

Onto April. But first, let me take a selfie.