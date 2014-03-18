He's playing a young Captain Hook in the animated caper about a misunderstood fairy called Zarina (voiced by Mad Men's Christina Hendricks) who steals the Blue Pixie Dust from Pixie Hollow and heads off to join the Pirates of Skull Rock. Sounds exciting?

Not half as exciting as watching Hiddleston flex his singing muscles in this behind the scenes featurette. He even does a little bit of a dance:

This isn't the first time we've been allowed to witness T Hids' singing voice. Remember these? Well, of course you do.

He can also dance. (Just pretend this is relevant...)

The Pirate Fairy is in UK cinemas.

