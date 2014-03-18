Tom Hiddleston is a singing pirate in Disney's Pirate Fairy
Watch Tom Hiddleston flex his vocal chords as a young Captain Hook...
Pirates. Fairies. Tom Hiddleston. It's the making of a fairytale, right?
But, don't fret, you're not dreaming. This has actually happened. Tom Hiddleston, he of Thor, stage and dance routine fame, has lent his dulcet tones to a new Disney creation.
He's playing a young Captain Hook in the animated caper about a misunderstood fairy called Zarina (voiced by Mad Men's Christina Hendricks) who steals the Blue Pixie Dust from Pixie Hollow and heads off to join the Pirates of Skull Rock. Sounds exciting?
Not half as exciting as watching Hiddleston flex his singing muscles in this behind the scenes featurette. He even does a little bit of a dance:
This isn't the first time we've been allowed to witness T Hids' singing voice. Remember these? Well, of course you do.
More like this
He can also dance. (Just pretend this is relevant...)
The Pirate Fairy is in UK cinemas.