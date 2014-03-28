"A special, at least," he confirmed, before adding, "I do want to do something else. I want to end the story." Good news for any Derek fans fearing the end is nigh.

Now, if you cast your mind back to last year, you may recall Gervais commissioning himself to write a second series before the first had even aired, telling fans he would fund it himself if he has to. With series three yet to be officially ordered by Channel 4, does he have the same approach?

"I don't think I'll ever need to pay for anything myself. I think they'd give me a third series if I wanted it if I'm being quietly confident."

More like this

Advertisement

Would you like to see a third series of Derek? Let us know in the comment box below, and in the meantime take a look at the new trailer for series two...