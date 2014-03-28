Ricky Gervais: I want to do more Derek
The writer and star of the Channel 4 comedy reveals he will do "a special, at least" to follow the second series set to air from 23 April
Ricky Gervais is not one to stick around for more than two series. The Office came to a close after just 14 episodes and the writer and comedian's next project, Extras, also ran for just two years.
But Gervais's latest project, Derek, is the "first time ever" he has considered doing more. The writer and star of the Channel 4 comedy told RadioTimes.com he would definitely make more episodes to follow the second series which is set to begin on April 23.
"A special, at least," he confirmed, before adding, "I do want to do something else. I want to end the story." Good news for any Derek fans fearing the end is nigh.
Now, if you cast your mind back to last year, you may recall Gervais commissioning himself to write a second series before the first had even aired, telling fans he would fund it himself if he has to. With series three yet to be officially ordered by Channel 4, does he have the same approach?
"I don't think I'll ever need to pay for anything myself. I think they'd give me a third series if I wanted it if I'm being quietly confident."
take a look at the new trailer for series two...