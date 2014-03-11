Simon Cowell confirmed the news on Twitter saying:

And after joking "Be careful what you wish for", the music mogul added, "Most importantly she's a brilliant judge of talent".

Cole herself wrote on her Instagram, "GUESS WHAT!! I'm baaaaaccccckkkk!!!". The former Girls Aloud star added a cheeky picture of her with her hands around Cowell's neck joking with the hashtags, #IMayActuallyWringHisNeck #XFactor2014.

It’s news that’s been bubbling under for several weeks now, with Cowell hinting it was up to the former Girls Aloud star as to whether she returned.

“It’s about whether she wants to do it and whether she can handle the pressure, so I’m not quite sure yet,” Cowell told BANG Showbiz, adding that Cole seemed to have her “poker face on” but that he was keen to “go back to where we left off in 2010”.

The Geordie singer gave her own hint she’d be back on the X Factor, posting a photo of herself with Simon on the panel on her Instagram account. A ‘Throwback Thursday’ post with a big hint it seems.

Cole of course has had her share of X Factor drama, moving to the US version in 2011 only to exit after one appearance. Nicole Scherzinger, now thought to be leaving the UK show, replaced her at the time.

A Cole/Cowell partnership could create quite the atmosphere on the panel, with rumours suggesting Miss Cole will have full reign to poke fun at the new dad.

“Simon is ready for the fury of Cheryl onscreen,” a source told the Daily Star. “He has made it clear she can say what she wants to him, and get the fans booing and hissing at him at any stage.”

And of course, Cole will be coming back with rather a good batch of victories under her belt, with Joe McElderry and Alexandra Burke both winners under her mentorship.

Rumours of who will make up the rest of the panel continue to swirl, with Louis Walsh, Rita Ora, Olly Murs and Robbie Williams all in the mix.

