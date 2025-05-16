Told through a multi-narrative spectacle that mirrors the lyrical journey of What the Hell Just Happened?, the performance blends powerhouse vocals with avant-garde staging and technical precision.

At the centre of the stage is a shattered chandelier, a nod to the chaos of the night before as hinted in the song.

"We use the whole of the stage and we chase the girls around with cameras and it's [all] about energy," Bowerman exclusively told RadioTimes.com of the performance.

"With this song, obviously we have all the tempo changes, so it's really just bringing that to life in the performance."

While so much precision goes into the performance from Bowerman and the wider team, they don't actually get to see it all unfold as closely as they'd like.

Remember Monday. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Bowerman explained: "I have to watch from a secret room with Andrew [Cartmell] from BBC Studios, our head of delegation, so it's so frustrating, because you're not part of a group, it's just us two in the dark with Matias, who is from the Eurovision team, and we have to critically watch the stage to make sure everything functions correctly, to make sure that we have our sign-off, that everything that we've put in place is working well, and so that is our role."

While the role itself is "great", they are unable to be in the arena, so cannot be backstage – which is "a really fun place to be".

But regardless of not being in the room where it happens, Bowerman will be cheering the girls on from where they can, and has praised the band for their professionalism – as they are certain to be tuning out any naysayers.

"They are professionals in their field," Bowerman told RadioTimes.com of the band. "They've been a band for a really long time, so they are just unbelievable professionals.

"They have this wealth of experience that is a from a different world to me. They are absolute masters of their own craft."

Bowerman continued: "It's a world out there where everybody is scathing everybody. You can have the most flawless performance, and someone will say something. I think the thing is, no matter what you do on this stage, you're damned if you do [and] you're damned if you don't.

"As long as you can go out there and be proud of yourself and have that feeling, someone's [always] going to say something."

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Saturday 17th May 2025.

