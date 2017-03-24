Check out the full schedule below, with information about who's presenting and what's happening throughout the night.

We'll be updating with more information right through until Friday, although as this is a live event run by comedians, timekeeping could get a little bit... messy.

7pm-10pm on BBC1

Sir Lenny Henry is in place as host as usual, but he'll be ably assisted for the first three hours by presenter Jonathan Ross, actors Sally Phillips, Warwick Davis and Miranda Hart, and comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

But its not just the presenters bringing the laughs in the O2: there will also be live performances from Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, Matt Berry and Catherine Tate.

Ed Sheeran, Rag'n'Bone Man and Emeli Sande will be singing live, and there will also of course be a pile of special sketches, including...

James Corden's Car Pool Karaoke special Take That are in LA with The Late Late Show host for a very special sing-a-long

Red Nose Day Actually The cast of Love Actually including Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson and Keira Knightley reunite to find out what happened to the beloved characters 13 years after the original.

Smack the Pony Another comedy reunion! Fiona Allen, Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips join forces for a new series of sketches from the Channel 4 comedy show.

Peter Kay's Car Share Exclusive first look at the second series of Peter Kay's BBC iPlayer sitcom

Mrs Brown's Boys Agnes Brown gives us a sneak peek of her new chat show All Round to Mrs Brown's.

Johnny Vegas and Joe Lycett The comic duo have a peculiar task this Friday: throughout the night they will be taking over "a popular pizza restaurant on site at the O2" (thanks BBC brand guidelines), serving customers and trying to maintain order.

Middle Class Jeremy Kyle David Walliams pranks the loud-mouthed talk show host

