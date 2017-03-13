Now the comic trio will reunite on Friday 24th March for charity, with the BBC promising "a series of sketches from the popular comedy show". The team will be performing brand new material for Red Nose Day.

Smack the Pony, which originally aired on Channel 4, featured such classic sketches as "the insensitive English teacher" (in which a teacher corrects her sobbing foreign student's grammar: "it's simple past – the lorry swerved once and killed your family") and a skit which saw lipstick travel around the room at a party. (It's funnier when you watch it, so you should just watch it.)

Could this reunion see updates to some of the original sketches – like the famous dating agency videos, which saw Fiona, Doon and Sally record special messages to potential suitors?

More like this

Phillips has also put on her red nose to become a member of the presenting team for the first time, leading the audience through a night of TV favourites – from a Love Actually reunion to a special edition of Carpool Karaoke to a preview of All Round to Mrs Brown's.

“I’ve never done any presenting before I’m going to be a car crash," she joked. As for pre-show routines? “I think I run around in terror!”

Advertisement

Red Nose Day will air from 7pm on Friday 24th March on BBC1