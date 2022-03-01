Titled, Young, Famous & African, the new series follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities from different parts of the continent. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships, as they continue to shine bright.

Get ready to meet the rich and famous of South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa in Netflix 's new reality TV series.

As the series comes to Netflix this month, read on for everything you need to know about season 1, including who is in the cast and when it starts on the streaming network.

Young, Famous & African release date

Young, Famous & African starts on Netflix on Friday, 18th March.

Episodes will be available to stream from 7 am GMT.

There will be seven episodes in the series.

What is Young, Famous & African about?

Described as "young, fresh and unapologetically African," the new series is about a group of wealthy friends from Africa.

The series is created and executively produced by Peace Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa, while Adelaide Joshua Hill joins as executive producer from Urban Brew Studios.

Showcasing the who's who of music, media, fashion and Insta, the show, Young, Famous & African will be Netflix's first ever African reality series.

Young, Famous & African cast

The cast is made up of a group of stellar African stars. You can see a full list below:

Khanyi Mbau, South African entertainment star

South African entertainment star Kudzai Mushonga, a Zimbabwean businessman

a Zimbabwean businessman Diamond Platnumz, Tanzanian musician

Tanzanian musician 2Baba, Nigerian singer

Nigerian singer Nadia Nakai, South African-born Zimbabwean rapper

South African-born Zimbabwean rapper Naked DJ (Quinton Mansina), South African DJ

South African DJ Kayliegh Schwark, South African footballer

South African footballer Zari the Boss Lady, Ugandan businesswoman

Ugandan businesswoman Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Nigerian model, presenter and actress

Nigerian model, presenter and actress Andile Ncube, South African actor and media personality

South African actor and media personality Swanky Jerry, Nigerian stylist

Where is Young, Famous & African filmed?

While the cast hail from different parts of Africa, the series is actually set in South Africa's Johannesburg.

This is South Africa's biggest city and the capital of Gauteng province, which began as a 19th-century gold-mining settlement. Its Soweto township was once home to Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. Mandela’s former residence is now the Mandela House museum.

Young, Famous & African trailer There is, and it's looking pretty juicy already! That's our plans sorted for the 18th. You can watch it below:

Young, Famous & African starts on Netflix on Friday, 18th March. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix.