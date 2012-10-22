Lives: Essex

Education: Currently studying for A Levels in Biology, Philosophy, Chemistry, Maths and Politics

About: Former head girl Navdeep isn't short of ambition, proclaiming herself as "the future of business in the UK" at just 16 years old. She was the UK's Young Ambassador for the Global Campaign for Education for a time, a position which led to her meeting former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and the ambitious young businesswoman regulary attends Model United Nation Debates.

Having already received the Diana Award for contribution to community, Navdeep's ultimate aim is to work full-time for the UN. A keen sportswoman as well as a budding diplomat, Navdeep's natural competitiveness should mark her out as a contestant to watch during the new series of Young Apprentice.

Showing no lack of confidence, Navdeep said in her Young Apprentice audition: "I don't need a strategy to win The Apprentice. I think I can just go on it. Lord Sugar will see the skills that I have."