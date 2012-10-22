Lives: Bedfordshire

Education: Currently studying for A Levels in Maths, Economics and Philosophy and the Extended Project Qualification

About: Kenyan-born David has already enjoyed a taste of power, having worked for his local council as Chair of "Young Voices West," and he earns an income as a private tutor.

A community-minded individual, David often helps out organising events and helping out in his local neighbourhood. He enjoys reading, debating and philosophising, and also professes to be a dab hand in the kitchen, which should stand him in good stead should the Young Apprentice intake face any culinary challenges.

Inspired by Barack Obama, David hopes that one day in the future children will be studying him in their history lessons.