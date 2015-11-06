X Factor's Lauren Murray put on voice rest
Rita Ora's Girls contestant has had to give her vocals a break ahead of this weekend's second live show
X Factor singer Lauren Murray has been put on voice rest ahead of this weekend's show.
It's a knock for the Girls contestant, who's known for belting out hits such as last week's debut live performance of Whitney Houston's I'm Every Woman. This Saturday she's due to take on Hold Back the River by James Bay for 'Reinvention week'.
Voice rest sees the singers quite literally wear a sign around their neck letting those around them know they need to give the speaking and rehearsing a break – a cautionary measure Kiera Weathers and Ché Chesterman were both told to take last week.
Show insiders tell RadioTimes.com that at this point during the week it's done as a "precaution", so they're not at risk of missing Saturday's performance.
It's not ideal timing, of course. There's already enough pressure this week, with news that the Sunday results show will include yet another double elimination. Someone get the hot lemon and honey...
More like this
The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV