Voice rest sees the singers quite literally wear a sign around their neck letting those around them know they need to give the speaking and rehearsing a break – a cautionary measure Kiera Weathers and Ché Chesterman were both told to take last week.

Show insiders tell RadioTimes.com that at this point during the week it's done as a "precaution", so they're not at risk of missing Saturday's performance.

It's not ideal timing, of course. There's already enough pressure this week, with news that the Sunday results show will include yet another double elimination. Someone get the hot lemon and honey...

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV