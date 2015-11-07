At Boot Camp's group challenge Lauren got a ticking off from boss Simon Cowell for not pushing for more lines in her group's cover of Michael Jackson's Man in the Mirror:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKgIP6KNras

But she seemed to redeem herself with her solo cover of Brownstone’s If You Love Me.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RG0joxllNH0

From here it was on to the Six Chair Challenge where she sang Jessie Ware’s Say You Love Me, prompting category mentor Rita to swap her into a chair.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0jbNTqh_7Q

Whisked off to LA for Judges' Houses, Lauren sang Jess Glynne’s Take Me Home. Her reaction to her pre-recorded performmance from live inside the studio is quite something.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-NtJplHR4U

Her efforts were rewarded as Lauren joined Kiera Weathers and Louisa Johnson in Rita's final three Girls going through to this year's live shows.

The X Factor live shows kick off Saturday October 31st at 8:00pm on ITV