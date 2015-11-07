Everything you need to know about X Factor's Lauren Murray
26-year-old Lauren Murray helped launch this year's series and she's gone all the way to live shows with Rita Ora's Girls category
26-year-old Lauren Murray clearly made an early impression, her first audition – a performance of Jocelyn Brown's Somebody Else's Guy – replayed over and over throughout the opening episodes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_3Ug9WNE1s
At Boot Camp's group challenge Lauren got a ticking off from boss Simon Cowell for not pushing for more lines in her group's cover of Michael Jackson's Man in the Mirror:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKgIP6KNras
But she seemed to redeem herself with her solo cover of Brownstone’s If You Love Me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RG0joxllNH0
From here it was on to the Six Chair Challenge where she sang Jessie Ware’s Say You Love Me, prompting category mentor Rita to swap her into a chair.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0jbNTqh_7Q
Whisked off to LA for Judges' Houses, Lauren sang Jess Glynne’s Take Me Home. Her reaction to her pre-recorded performmance from live inside the studio is quite something.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-NtJplHR4U
Her efforts were rewarded as Lauren joined Kiera Weathers and Louisa Johnson in Rita's final three Girls going through to this year's live shows.
The X Factor live shows kick off Saturday October 31st at 8:00pm on ITV