X Factor's Lauren Murray has won the game of 'getting super excited when your own performance is shown on television'.

Advertisement

As pre-recorded content showed Lauren's Judges' Houses audition in LA, a box in the corner streamed her live reaction. And while she nervously waited in the Wembley studio to see if her cover of Jess Glynne's Take Me Home was enough to get her through to live shows, it's safe to say Lauren was having a jolly good time singing along. Take a look below...