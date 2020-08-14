The travel show launches on Amazon Prime Video on 14th August 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Here's the route that Bear and the teams will take during their adventure.

Bear Grylls' World's Toughest Race route

The adventure begins at Draubuta Village in the Wainibokasi River and across to Nakelo before crossing the ocean to Ovalau, the sixth largest island in Fiji.

Ovalau is defined by its rugged topography, with little flat land apart from the Lovoni Valley in the centre of the island. From there, the teams will travel back to Fiji and through the district of Verata. They'll also travel through Serua and the Wainimala river.

Much of the country is uninhabited and remote, and villages maintain an ancient South Pacific tribal value system governed by local chiefs. Fiji is a land rich in culture and tradition.

During the expedition, teams will mountain bike remote trails to towering waterfalls, paddle down white water rivers, negotiate narrow gorges, navigate and trek over mountain ranges and highlands, and bushwhack through intense jungles to remote villages.

The race will eventually finish in Mana island, which is the epicentre of Fiji's Mamanuca chain of islands.

Bear recently told The Yorkshire Post: "Fiji was an incredible setting for the World's Toughest Race, just because it's harsh, you know, people think of it as a beautiful, Pacific island, but don’t be deceived.

"It's huge and it has everything. So, we had races going for 671 kilometres, huge distances, across high mountains that are freezing cold, down to 100 per cent humidity rainforests, miles of swamps, grasslands, rivers."

It sounds like a very challenging yet rewarding race!

World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji comes to Amazon Prime Video on 14th August.