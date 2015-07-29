Nick Grimshaw, Cheryl Cole and Rita Ora told Lorraine this morning that they reckon Shaggy should step up to the plate, while we think it would be wonderfully surreal if departed favourite Louis Walsh returned to introduce each new act.

But there are plenty of other brilliant artists who could do the job: Dave Lamb, acerbic narrator on Come Dine With Me; Marcus Bentley, the iconic voice of Big Brother; our Graham from Blind Date or Fourth Doctor Tom Baker, who could certainly give Dickson a run for his money in the booming stakes. And we have loads more ideas where they came from.

Check out the poll below and make your voice heard...

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year