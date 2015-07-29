Who should replace Peter Dickson as the voice of The X Factor?
Whose dulcet tones should take over from Dickson's booming introductions? Vote here to make your voice heard...
The news that legendary X Factor voice artist Peter Dickson is leaving the show rocked us yesterday. It's the end of an era. With Dermot stepping down and a revamped panel of judges, this year's talent contest is now set to look –and sound – very different.
The race is on to find a voiceover artist capable of filling Dickson's booming shoes. So who do you think it should be?
Nick Grimshaw, Cheryl Cole and Rita Ora told Lorraine this morning that they reckon Shaggy should step up to the plate, while we think it would be wonderfully surreal if departed favourite Louis Walsh returned to introduce each new act.
But there are plenty of other brilliant artists who could do the job: Dave Lamb, acerbic narrator on Come Dine With Me; Marcus Bentley, the iconic voice of Big Brother; our Graham from Blind Date or Fourth Doctor Tom Baker, who could certainly give Dickson a run for his money in the booming stakes. And we have loads more ideas where they came from.
Check out the poll below and make your voice heard...
[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/9002173[/embed]
The X Factor returns to ITV later this year