Writing on Twitter, he said: "After the best 11 years with the X Factor, it's time for me to check out and cut loose."

It is unclear at this stage what is behind his decision to leave The X Factor – a statement is expected from ITV shortly – but fans of the programme responded with sadness to the announcement, many saying that the show would lose its own X Factor without him.

@peterdickson sorry to see you go. You have been the best thing about the show for years. — Aidan (@surrey13) July 28, 2015

@peterdickson GASP! But you're the best thing on it. — Corrie Corfield (@corrie_corfield) July 28, 2015

@peterdickson NOO!! Another one left the #xfactor ?no iconic voice, no Dermot, no Louis why even bother watching anymore ? — Andrew Beeres (@Legen_dary93) July 28, 2015

There were already some big changes in the new series of The X Factor, with new judges and new presenters. And now it seems there'll be a brand new voice too.

While we wait to find out exactly who will fill that spot (Louis Walsh anyone?), let's just remind ourselves of how impressive that booming voice has been:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSwzPl3M-IQ

The X Factor returns later this year