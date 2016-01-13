Twitter: @Stephdavis77



Famous, why? Actress who played Sinead O'Connor in Hollyoaks from 2010 until 2015

Musical fans may remember Stephanie from her 2010 appearance in BBC talent show Over the Rainbow, where she came fifth in Andrew Lloyd Webber's search for a Dorothy Gale to star in his new production of The Wizard of Oz. But it's for her role as Sinead in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks – and the subsequent controversy that surrounded her departure – that she is probably best known.

Stephanie was dismissed from Hollyoaks in July of 2015 "with immediate effect" after show bosses decided to end her contract.

It later emerged that her "alcohol consumption" was the reason behind her sacking. A statement released by her agent read:

"Stephanie's contract was terminated following warnings for lateness, attendance and after a final incident in which she turned up to set unfit to work because of alcohol consumption."

Stephanie posted a message to her followers on Twitter after the news broke.

Adventure and already excited with things to come! U guys have been amazing and I love you all!!! Thank you ! Stephanie ❤️xxx — Stephanie Davis (@Stephdavis77) July 19, 2015

Following her departure, Stephanie was due to take part in the 2015 run of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! but a severe nut allergy forced her to pull out.

She tweeted at the time: "Yes it's true, I was signed up for I'm A Celebrity, but unfortunately due to a severe nut allergy it would be unsafe for me to take part in the jungle."

Let's hope it's second time lucky for this would-be reality queen.

