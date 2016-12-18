Lives: Wiltshire

He says: “Sometimes I feel like James Bond when I’m in my suit.”

Profile: Founder of a sausage manufacturer which supplies supermarkets both in the UK and internationally, Oliver believes his greatest business skills lie in his marketing ability and his powers of persuasion. When it comes to winning, he regards honesty as the best policy but says he won’t be befriending other candidates as he wants to focus on the prize.

Still, even if he doesn't triumph he's picked up a great new nickname from Lord Sugar – Porkos, which his own company has been quick to pick up on...

Personality: You might think a man who owns a sausage factory but compares himself to James Bond would be a classic Apprentice wide boy but based on our first encounters with Oliver he actually seems rather sweet and unassuming (presumably he gets a genuine childlike thrill from dressing up in a suit). He does have a temper, he warns, but generally is "just a jolly good laugh".

In the second task he was accused of not contributing, so he takes a more central role in this week's episode. But can his experience in the sausage industry really translate to sweet-selling success?