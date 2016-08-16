Twitter: @MarnieGShore

Famous, why? For being on Geordie Shore

Bio: No stranger to the concept of being a housemate or shaking up a house (something every Big Brother contestant naturally likes to claim they have the capacity to do), Marnie made her Geordie Shore debut in series 7, back in 2013.

Her arrival came much to the surprise of her cousin Sophie Kasaei, who had no idea the South Shields lass would be making the show a family affair for her.

Marnie has had the standard Geordie Shore career, with nightclub appearances, flings with co-stars (most notably Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers), and at least one departure from the series. She quit back in 2015, but returned after three months. It’s that Geordie Shore, it just keeps ‘em coming back for more.

And she was also briefly engaged to TOWIE's Ricky Rayment. Why aye.

Then: Marnie’s Geordie Shore debut shakes up the house

Now: Marnie’s return to Geordie Shore also shakes up the house.

Go figure.