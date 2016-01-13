Twitter: @JezzaMcConnell

Famous, why? Model and reality star

Bio: Jeremy hails from Dublin Ireland and has been modelling for most of his adult life. At 23 he appeared in MTV series Beauty School Cop Outs alongside now Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt. The series followed a group of contestants in Manchester learning the tricks of the beauty trade.

According to the bio on Jeremy's management's website, while he's keen on beauty and working on his looks with weekly haircuts, eyebrow threads, manicures and tans, he dreamed of being a footballer – but his "excessive love of partying and his ex-girlfriend" meant it never happened.

Apparently he's also "slept with all of the models in Ireland" and lists his pet peeves as "judgmental, stuck up, power crazy people" and he "hates bitchiness".

Well, that all just sounds perfect for CBB, right?

Listen to an interview with the Beauty School Cop Out contestant:

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly at 9:00pm on Channel 5