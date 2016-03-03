Famous, why? Actress best known for playing Janeece Bryant in Waterloo Road and Honey Wright in Casualty

Bio: Healey was a firm fixture on BBC school drama Waterloo Road. Playing tearaway student Janeece Bryant, she eventually left and rejoined the cast as the new Headmaster's secretary. Exiting after the eighth series in 2012, Healey went on to join the cast of Casualty in 2014 as Honey Wright, the department's new tea lady. She had a brief exit in early 2015 and then made her final exit in September.

Healey will also be well-known to Strictly Come Dancing fans, partnering Pasha Kovalev in the ninth series in 2011. She finished in second place behind champ Harry Judd.

More like this

Of joining Mission Survive Healey admitted: "It will all freak me out!"

However, Healey's hoping youth will be on her side: "I think because of my age, I do stuff without realising quite how dangerous it is. I give everything a go without a second thought. So I think that mind set will help me a lot."

She does admit to struggling with one of Grylls' well-known tasks though - drinking urine: "I was ok with [eating a] worm. The urine I could not handle that. Not a chance would I be able to swallow it."

Advertisement

Bear Grylls: Mission Survive starts Thursday at 9:00pm on ITV