The two stars with the lowest votes will be going home. But who do you want to see evicted?

Despite being one of the most controversial housemates in the CBB house this year, Ann Widdecombe was recently revealed to be one of the bookies' favourites to win alongside Courtney Act / Shane Jenek.

But will that now change? A nominations twist that saw Ann and Daniel O'Reilly named the winners of a driving challenge meant that they had the power of who to save from the double eviction – and who to nominate in their place.

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 - Ann and Maggie (PicSelect / C5)

After they chose to save Daniel, Ann said: "I'm now going to make myself the most popular person in the house. I only nominate people who've been unkind to others."

On this basis, she nominated Maggie Oliver in the place of Daniel for eviction just because she laughed at the boys when they were in pain during the simulated labour task in the first week of CBB. Ann clearly never forgets.

Meanwhile Rachel Johnson has admitted to being "moany" in the house and has hinted she wants to leave, while Andrew Brady has started to become outspoken against some of his fellow housemates; complaining about fakery in the house and Ann being, well, Ann.

Tensions in the house might be rising but they're going to have to pace their angst. The final is still two weeks away.

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5