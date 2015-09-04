"There are some people here who are honestly very good," athlete Iwan Thomas told us.

"Peter’s very good. Helen’s amazing. Jay. Anita’s a dark horse," he said, before adding again, "Helen’s the best."

"Helen is so elegant," said Jamelia.

"She stands like a dancer. She’s good!" agreed Peter Andre.

Jamelia reckons the Mysterious Girl singer is pretty good himself, though: "Peter is a fantastic dancer. I don’t know why he’s playing it down. I’ve been getting him mixed up with the profesionals!"

"There are a lot of good dancers," Anita Rani told us. "Peter Andre, snake hips. Georgia May Foote is just a bouncing bean of a beautiful being."

"Kirsty is really strong. She’s got a fantastic body," said Call the Midwife's Helen George, before adding: "Jeremy Vine. I’m going to put a bet on Jeremy Vine. Am I allowed to bet?"

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1

