Who do the Strictly Come Dancing celebs think will win the glitterball trophy?
Peter "snake hips" Andre and "elegant" Call the Midwife's Helen George are already looking like front runners for the final, according to this year's line-up...
Forget rumours, whispers and bookies odds, we've got the inside word on which stars are already looking like early favourites for the final, straight from the horses' mouths...
We headed up to Strictly Come Dancing HQ earlier this week to catch up with the stars of this year's series. And if we were the betting sort, we'd put our pennies on Peter Andre or Call the Midwife's Helen George.
"There are some people here who are honestly very good," athlete Iwan Thomas told us.
"Peter’s very good. Helen’s amazing. Jay. Anita’s a dark horse," he said, before adding again, "Helen’s the best."
"Helen is so elegant," said Jamelia.
"She stands like a dancer. She’s good!" agreed Peter Andre.
Jamelia reckons the Mysterious Girl singer is pretty good himself, though: "Peter is a fantastic dancer. I don’t know why he’s playing it down. I’ve been getting him mixed up with the profesionals!"
"There are a lot of good dancers," Anita Rani told us. "Peter Andre, snake hips. Georgia May Foote is just a bouncing bean of a beautiful being."
"Kirsty is really strong. She’s got a fantastic body," said Call the Midwife's Helen George, before adding: "Jeremy Vine. I’m going to put a bet on Jeremy Vine. Am I allowed to bet?"
Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1
