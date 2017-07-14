No, fans were left feeling bereft after being left without their daily dose of Chris.

Viewers weren't happy. In fact, they'd have probably preferred to have just seen a one hour live stream of Chris napping rather than the rest of the antics in the villa...

The poor chap was feeling rather under the weather and so spent the whole episode lying in bed. Which is probably just as well given what was going on with Liv and Mike...

Luckily for him, he had one person who loves and cares enough about him to see if he was OK:

Seeing the pair share a heartfelt embrace, with Kem saying that he felt like "someone has taken half out of me" being without his "brother", it was all too much.

It's not the first time fans have taken to Twitter to say that they wanted Chris to couple up with Kem and go on and win the show. And we know the Love Island producers love a cheeky last-minute rule change... Come on - #Chem for the win!

