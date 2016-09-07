Where can I buy Candice from Bake Off's lipstick?
GBBO has got everyone talking about Jaffa cakes, biscuits… and Candice Brown’s lipstick. Here’s how to recreate her look with the best high end and cheap statement lippy
Forget drizzle and Jaffa cakes, what really has everyone talking during The Great British Bake Off 2016 is contestant Candice’s statement lipstick.
The 31-year-old PE teacher sported a bang-on-trend dark plum shade and Twitter fans went a bit crazy for it.
the real question here is: what lipstick is candice wearing and where can i buy it? #gbbo
— trust me maddie (@madhen_) August 24, 2016
So if you’re more into applying make-up than baking cakes, read on to find out where you can buy lipsticks to copy Candice’s beauty look.
Week one – Vampy plum
For cake week, Candice made a statement with a dark plum lipstick, which incidentally matched the mirror glazing on her showstopper perfectly. While recreating those genoise layers might be a challenge, copying her lipstick is a little more achievable. Try the two options below.
Week two – Electric pink
For biscuit week, Candice wowed Paul and Mary with her star bakes and hot pink lips. To recreate her fun look, try these two lippies, whether you want to splurge or save.
Week three: hot red
Last week, Mel asked Candice what colour she’d wear if she made it to bread week. Candice promised her red, and she delivers. To copy her look, get your hands on these two beauty buys – and tune in to see if she can follow up her Biscuit Week success.
Penny Travers writes for You and Your Wedding. For more beauty tips and GBBO cakes to steal for your wedding, visit youandyourwedding.co.uk.