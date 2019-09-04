Here’s everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off final…

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 final?

The final will take place on Tuesday 29th October so clear your diaries!

Who is in the Great British Bake Off 2019 final?

Alice, David and Steph have made it to the final three this year, with Steph a clear favourite having been crowned Star Baker four times this series - a new record.

Have your say in our poll below:

What happens in The Great British Bake Off final?

As with all the preceding episodes, the Bake Off final consists of a signature bake, a technical challenge and a showstopper – with the final three challenges set to be the most difficult ones of the competition.

Steph, Alice and David will be tasked with making the ultimate chocolate cake for the signature and a "deliciously deceptive feast" themed picnic basket showstopper.

Who won The Great British Bake Off last year?

Rahul wins The Great British Bake Off 2018 (Channel 4)

Last year’s champion was Rahul Mandal, who beat Kim-Joy Hewlett and Ruby Bhogal.

On winning, Rahul revealed he started baking to help deal with his loneliness while studying at university.

“I was very shy and introverted as a postgraduate student in Loughborough," he told The Times. “I would go to my lab, sit on my own, it was a dark room, do my work and come home. I didn’t really see anybody.

“Baking is all about science and the biggest way you can show someone how much you love them and care. If you bake for your wife, mother, daughter or girlfriend, they will be so pleased. Surprise them."

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4, Tuesday at 8pm