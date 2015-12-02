In shocking scenes, tonight’s episode of the Apprentice saw Account Manager Scott Saunders resign from the process, despite being on the winning team in this week’s property-selling task.

Having taken both barrels from Lord Sugar and Karren Brady for his hapless efforts in real estate (including not knowing the figures and mixing up the layouts of new homes), Saunders decided to take the (almost) unprecedented step, storming out of the boardroom and later saying that he’d quit “because Lord Sugar made a success of his business himself, so why do I need to go to him for investment?