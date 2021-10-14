Veronica Green on taking on Drag Race UK for a second time: “It was really tough”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Veronica Green has spoken honestly about competing for the second time and admits that “maybe it was a mistake” after going through one of the “worst times” in her life.

The London queen became the latest contestant to be eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series three last week, having previously competed in series two, during which she dropped out after testing positive for COVID.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Veronica said that returning to the competition was “really, really tough” but that she loved being a part of it.

“My experience on Drag Race this second time around – they pulled no punches! I feel like it was tough this time around, really really tough.

“I loved every single minute of it though, I wouldn’t change it for the world. Drag Race has been part of my life for the past 18 months and I’ve loved being part of it and I’d do it all over again.”

She added that taking part in series three shortly after filming series two proved to be an “immense challenge” given that she had little time to prepare and few resources.

“I think the challenges were immense and there was a lot of weight on my shoulders and a lot of anxiety about the need to ‘glow up’ and improve my drag and my runway looks from season two.

“The biggest obstacle in my way was the fact that the gap between season two and season three was very, very short. People very quickly forget that it was only six months ago that season two was on the air and I was filming season three at the time. The time between seasons is so short, I haven’t had the opportunity to focus on glowing up my experience.

“Another big challenge was the financial aspect of it as well. I did have a very rough summer over the first lockdown, went through depression and how could I even think about improving my runway looks when I didn’t even want to get out of bed? I’d lost all my work, there was no work and I was on the verge of bankruptcy to the point where I couldn’t even put food on the table.

“My fiancee had to support me throughout that time. It was one of the worst times of my life but when Drag Race comes calling, you go. I would never have said no to this opportunity. Maybe it was a mistake? Because I was never going to be prepared. I didn’t have the contacts that some people had, nobody really knew who I was going into season two and that’s the same with the designers. I was a one-person band.

“Drag Race can and has started to change my life now, so I’d like to thank RuPaul and all the producers and everybody who works on Drag Race, because what they’ve done for me has changed my life,” she added.