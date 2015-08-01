He was the standout choice, with 52% of the votes, beating the likes of departing judge Louis Walsh, MasterChef's India Fisher and Strictly Come Dancing's Alan Dedicoat.

43-year-old Tilling has been the voice of University Challenge since 2001. His familiar voice can be heard at the start of every episode, introducing presenter Jeremy Paxman, and whenever a contestant buzzes in for a starter question, announcing their college and surname.

Big Brother's Marcus Bentley is RT reader's second choice, with 36% of the votes, while Doctor Who's Tom Baker, Matt Berry and Come Dine With Me's Dave Lamb make up the rest of the top five.

Almost 2,000 readers voted in the poll.

