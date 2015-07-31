This twelfth series is the first in the show’s history not to feature Mr Walsh as a full-time judge. Not that he’s going far from Cowell’s reality empire. He’s first in line to head up the judging panel on Ireland’s Got Talent when that kicks off next year. And I’m personally still hoping he’s going to appear at Judges’ Houses this year. Ideally alongside Sinitta at Cowell's pad. Perhaps even in a leaf bikini, because he’s Louis and he totally can.

The promo, expected Monday, will be the first in the build up to this year’s series, which is due to kick off at the end of August. I imagine there’ll be plenty of talk of change – as there was in the video footage at this year’s opening auditions – with new judges, new hosts and new audition formats on the way. Perhaps we should be keeping our eyes peeled for Dermot dancing in the background…

The X Factor returns later this year

