The Trust: A Game of Greed isn't your typic reality show, with shocking twists that have left everyone's jaws firmly on the ground.

Throughout the competition, the contestants were offered their winnings from the beginning, and as they got to know one another, they got the choice to distribute the money among themselves or move sneakily to take more for themselves.

Over eight episodes, the contestants take part in various tests to expose who is a team player and who is there for selfish reasons, with only some coming out victorious.

More like this

So, with the first season now over, can viewers expect a season 2? Read on for everything you need to know about a potential second season of The Trust: A Game of Greed.

Will there be The Trust: A Game of Greed season 2?

There currently is no word on whether or not there will be a second season of The Trust: A Game of Greed.

Given the show has just premiered on Netflix, it'll likely be a while before a decision is made.

Anticipation for the second season has grown, with viewers on social media sharing how much they "love" the new season.

"I love the premise that this group from such different backgrounds have to agree who deserves the money and then split it equally with each other at the end," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Who could be cast in a potential The Trust: A Game of Greed season 2?

Given a second season of the show hasn't been greenly by Netflix yet, there isn't any word on who could be in the cast.

In season 1, the cast is full of people from all walks of life, and it's possible if a second season goes ahead, the new run would follow suit.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

The Trust: A Game of Greed season 1 is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.