The cast includes the likes of Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie and Niko Omilana to name a few. Fans will be wondering how they'll handle the pressure, and who will come up on top, but they're not the only ones.

A handful of this year's Traitors winners and cast have some thoughts on the matter.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for the National Television Awards 2025, Minah Shannon, Jake Brown, Leanne Quigley and Charlotte Berman all revealed which celebrity they think will go far in the competition.

Notably, both Leanne and Minah said they'd be rooting for Cat Burns, who was vocal of her enjoyment of The Traitors season 3 earlier this year.

Leanne said: "I think Cat Burns will be a really good strategic game player. She was really invested in our season, she would make videos and comment, I think she's really invested in the show, so I think she'd be really good."

This sentiment was echoed by Minah, who noted that with Burns being a fan of the show she's "already at an advantage". But that isn't the only musician Minah will be rooting for, with the former Traitors star revealing she is backing Paloma Faith.

"I love her," she said. "I don't know if she's going to be a Faithful or a Traitor, but whatever she is, I'm backing."

As for fellow winner Jake, he reckons broadcaster Kate Garroway will be the one to watch due to her background as a journalist, saying: "She'll be able to ask the right questions, I think she'll do well as a Faithful."

Meanwhile, Charlotte noted Olympian Tom Daley could be one to watch, as no one would suspect him "because he's wearing his homemade knitted jumpers".

Whichever way the celebrities do play the game, it's going to be an exciting series, with Syeda Irtizaali, Interim BBC Director of Unscripted previously saying that fans have "nothing to worry about" with this cast.

She teased: "Some of the things you'll see them doing are extraordinary."

We can't wait!

The Traitors will return for a celebrity spin-off and a fourth season, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

