Too Hot to Handle season 2 kicks off with fake host as part of major plot twist

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle returned today, with the season two premiere revealing a brand new twist: the contestants think they’ve signed up for a completely different show.

The 10 new singles in the Too Hot To Handle season two cast, who hail from the UK, America, France, New Zealand and Canada, entered the retreat thinking they were appearing on a new show titled Parties in Paradise – a “no-holds-barred dating show”.

Netflix even hired a fake TV host for Parties in Paradise, played by stand-up comedian Jeff Dye, who appears throughout the first episode.

The true nature of the show is eventually revealed to the contestants at the end of episode one, when Jeff announces that there’ll be “an internationally-renowned VIP guest” arriving at the evening’s fancy dress party.

While the contestants think it could be Ariana Grande, Drake or Beyoncé, it’s actually the Alexa-esque robot Lana, who rises up from the floor, revealing that they’re actually competing in Too Hot To Handle.

Lana goes onto announce that $100,000 is up for grabs if the contestants can resist from breaking the rules, which exclude kissing, heavy-petting, sex and self-gratification.

Too Hot To Handle’s Melinda recent told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she was told the show would be “basically a bunch of singles on a yacht”.

“Travelling and getting drunk and having fun and creating amazing memories,” she aded. “So I was like, ‘Okay, that sounds right up my alley.'”

Peter echoed these sentiments, saying: “I remember being told that we were going from island to island on a yacht, and I was like, ‘That is so cool.'”

The series, which released its first four episodes today and will release the next batch on Wednesday 29th June, is narrated by American comedian Desiree Burch.