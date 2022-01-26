Too Hot to Handle winners reveal plans for $90K prize after split

With filming now wrapped, the couple have revealed their plans for the $90,000 winnings.

Harry and Beaux became the first joint winners of Too Hot to Handle when season 3 came to an end on Netflix.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Harry said: "I think I need to get a deposit for a house and I think we're going on holiday, but I don't know when because it's a bit manic at the minute."

Beaux added: "It's so manic with everything at the moment, but we've definitely said we're going on holiday. But like Harry said, little chunk for my deposit, maybe treat my mum, but definitely a holiday is needed."

"We'll have to put our phones on do not disturb," Harry laughed.

The plans come after the duo decided to call it quits on their relationship.

During the reunion show, which aired on Netflix's YouTube channel on 26th January and was hosted by former contestant Chloe Veitch, the pair announced that they were no longer together, after leaving the show as boyfriend and girlfriend following filming in February 2021.

"When we got home, it was going from being with each other every single day and then nothing at all, which was really hard. We stay in contact, always have been in contact and we're really close too, which is nice," Beaux explained.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Harry said he found it hard to keep their romance going as he likes to "show off" his relationships, but wasn't able to due to having to keep the show a secret before it aired.

"When we came back in February, we were on, like, a full lockdown, so obviously you couldn't leave your house, and I think as well, the fact that for me, I like to show off what I've got kind of thing. I like to take pictures, videos and stuff, and we couldn't because of the show and keeping it confidential. So I think there's numerous things really," he explained.

Despite their split, the pair are still keen to travel to the Maldives together, with tree surgeon Harry gushing: "We're in the best place and obviously we've agreed to go on holiday to celebrate the journey."

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.