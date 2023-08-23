At the end of the eight weeks, it’s hoped that the contestants will have a “newfound clarity about love, commitment, and themselves” - but will they stay with their partner, or will the grass be greener on the other side?

After reuniting with their original partners, the cast will then have to decide whether to pop the question, end the relationship or leave the experiment with their trial partners - savage!

The series - helmed by the producers of Love is Blind - will once again be hosted by real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

All the partnerships in this year’s series hail from either North or South Carolina in the US.

But when can we expect to see the new episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 on our screens? Read on to find out more.

The Ultimatum season 2 episode guide

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host The Ultimatum. Netflix

The first eight episodes of season 2 of The Ultimatum will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 23rd August.

The finale and reunion episodes (eps 9 and 10) will then arrive on the platform a week later (Wednesday 30th August).

Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, and The Ultimatum: Queer Love - which hit the streaming service earlier this year - are also available to watch on Netflix… so there’s plenty of drama to catch up on!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 will launch on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd August. Season 1 and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are available to stream now.

