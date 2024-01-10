As per Netflix, the show is "the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest relationship".

While everyone starts the game as winners, they can all leave just the same. But that's if they choose to share and if they don't, some people will be out of luck.

With the eight-part series now available to watch on Netflix, read on for all you need to know about The Trust: A Game of Greed cast members.

The Trust: A Game of Greed cast

Gaspare Randazzo

Lindsey Anderson

Simone Stewart

Juelz Morgan

Bryce Lee

Jay Patterson

Jacob Chocolous

Winnie Ilesso

Brian Firebaugh

Tolú Ekundare

Julie Theis

The Netflix competition series will be hosted by journalist and former CNN correspondent Brooke Baldwin.

How does The Trust: A Games of Greed work?

The sneaky game will see the 11 contestants given the chance to either equally split a quarter of a million dollars amongst themselves or betray one another to get more money for themselves.

In each episode, the players will get the chance to anonymously vote each other out of the competition, which increases their individual share of the $250,000. If a player receives even one vote, they are immediately eliminated.

The players can also decide not to vote another player out as they get to learn more about each other throughout the series. The stakes are high!

The Trust: A Game of Greed will be available to stream on Netflix from 10th January 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

