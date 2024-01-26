This rang alarm bells for Jaz, but much to viewers frustration he had kept it to himself... until tonight, that is.

During the final roundtable, Jaz turned his suspicions to Harry and said: "Harry, I trust you a lot. You've been instrumental in catching these Traitors. I think without you, we wouldn't have got to where we have to be honest."

Jaz then reminded Harry of the time he told him he suspected Paul of being a Traitor. He asked Harry if he would have shared that information with Paul, to which Harry said, "No". Jaz then revealed that Paul had said that he got the information from Harry.

Trying to hold it together, Harry insisted that he didn't have much to say as he felt that Paul was just throwing out random names to take the spotlight off him.

The conversation ended there, but by the look on Evie's face, it's clear the information didn't sit well with everyone around the table. In his VT, Andrew raised his concerns about Jaz's comments, as he wondered if he could trust Harry going into the final round.

Unfortunately, Jaz didn't put down Harry's name on the board and instead voted for Evie, who was eventually banished from the show.

With only the final end game hanging between the prize pot, will Jaz decide to go for Harry?

