The reality competition, which originally aired on ABC before being rebooted by Netflix this year, followed 12 players as they completed assignments to earn money for the prize pot whilst trying to work out whole the mole within the group was.

After three weeks of secret sabotage, money-winning missions and lots of finger pointing, The Mole came to an end recently when its big finale landed on Netflix.

While fans of the show finally discovered last week who the saboteur was and whether any of the finalists managed to guess correctly, we're now left with a mole-shaped hole in our viewing schedule – but will the competition be returning for a second season?

Read on for everything we know so far about The Mole returning to Netflix – and be warned, there are season 1 spoilers ahead.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will The Mole return for season 2?

Netflix is yet to announce whether The Mole will be back for another season on the streamer, and since the show only came to an end last week, we're unlikely to hear for some time.

However, the reality competition has managed to break into Netflix's Top 10 since first arriving on 7th October so we'd be surprised if The Mole didn't return.

As for when we're likely to hear the renewal news, it could be late November or December at the earliest until the streamer announces anything, with Netflix commissioning a second season of Love Is Blind over a month after the show originally began as a comparison.

The Mole. Netflix

While Netflix has still not confirmed whether The Mole will be back for season 2, we can take an educated guess as to when it would arrive if the streamer delivers the good news.

We know from casting notices that The Mole's first season (which was referred to as The Insider in the advert) was filmed across seven weeks in Australia over the summer before arriving on Netflix in October.

Therefore, there will be at least five or six months between the start of filming and the show's release date. The earliest we can guess The Mole would return is in late 2023 if the show is renewed.

The Mole season 2 potential host

Alex Wagner in The Mole. Netflix

Fans of The Mole still don't know whether the show will be back for season 2, however we'd be surprised if the show returned without its host Alex Wagner.

While the show was previously hosted by Anderson Cooper, Ahmad Rashad and finally Jon Kelley when it aired on ABC, Netflix rebooted the reality competition with brand new presenter Alex Wagner, who is best known as the face of her MSNBC show.

Wagner was previously a contributor for CBS News and a contributing editor at The Atlantic, as well as the co-host of Showtime's The Circus.

Is there a The Mole season 2 trailer?

As Netflix is yet to confirm whether The Mole will be back, we don't have a trailer yet for season 2 – but watch this space!

In the meantime, remind yourself of all the secrecy, drama and sabotage that made The Mole so popular with its original trailer.

Who won The Mole season 1?

Kesi on The Mole. Netflix

The Netflix competition revealed its season 1 mole in its final episode, with 27-year-old software developer Kesi Neblett unveiled as the saboteur.

Will Richardson, a lifestyle brand manager from Nevada, was the only contestant to correctly guess who the mole was, with the 29-year-old leaving the show with $101,500.

The Mole season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.