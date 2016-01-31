Twitter: @BeckAdlington

Famous, why? Olympic swimmer who specialised in freestyle events.

Bio: Rebecca has many a medal to her name. The Olympian memorably won two gold medals at the 2008 Olympic Games. In the heats alone she set a new British, Commonwealth, European and Olympic record. After announcing she would no longer compete in 2013, Rebecca revealed she'd be working with primary schools to ensure all school leavers could swim 25 metres.

At the end of 2013 Rebecca joined ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! line-up. She finished the series in sixth place, former Westlife star Kian Egan taking the jungle crown.

As for The Jump, Rebecca has admitted on Twitter that she's never been skiing before. But, she's not the first to sign up for the competition with no previous experience on the slopes - Joey Essex hadn't had a pair of skis on his feet and went on to win the series last year. So watch this space!

Then: winning Olympic gold in the 400m

Now: taking on a Bushtucker Trial during I'm A Celeb

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUJvlyql_-0