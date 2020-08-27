Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Amazon confirm The Grand Tour will still travel the globe: “The guys are fearless and will go anywhere!”

Amazon confirm The Grand Tour will still travel the globe: “The guys are fearless and will go anywhere!”

The Grand Tour fans are in for a treat with more shows on the way!

Grand Tour

Published:

There’s no denying the TV industry has taken a knock recently due to the coronavirus, which has put filming on hold for many shows.

Advertisement

Due to the pandemic, filming for The Grand Tour was brought to a standstill, after just the first episode of season four, Seaman, aired on Amazon Prime Video.

But although we might have to wait a little for the new episodes to air, it sounds like there’s lots in store for The Grand Tour’s return, with a spokesperson confirming more episodes of the entertainment series.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Director of European Originals, Georgia Brown, revealed that despite the difficulties with travelling in the current climate, there’d be more episodes of The Grand Tour coming.

And it’s all down to the hard work and resistance of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Brown explained: “Of all of our talent, these guys are fearless. They will go anywhere, they will do anything. So no, it continues. We have more Grand Tour coming, we have more of their individual projects coming.”

“Every single show has been impacted, but it’s not stopping our ambition to go around the world and film in these incredible places.”

Insisting The Grand Tour will be just a “grand” as previous years, she added: “We’re not downsizing, put it that way.”

The Grand Tour
The Grand Tour

The first episode, Seaman, dropped on Friday, 13th Decemberand the remaining episodes were set to follow at a later date.

Due to the current pandemic, however, production was put on hold.

Clarkson recently hinted that the series could be back on screens very soon, after sharing a post to his Instagram.

Sharing a picture of himself and his two co-stars, socially distant but still very much on set and raring to go, he wrote: “Today’s important work. Planning the next adventure.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to comment on the image, with one taking to Reddit to announce: “They’re back!”

We can’t wait!

Advertisement

The Grand Tour is set to return to Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Grand Tour

(Amazon, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Villeroy & Boch Vivo Color Loop Dinner Plate Set + Salad Plate Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Add an elegant touch to your everyday dining with this fantastic offer

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Vikings

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

James May, the grand tour

The Grand Tour could be filmed in Britain while COVID restricts travel, says James May

The Grand Tour (Amazon)

The Grand Tour Madagascar special is arriving on Amazon Prime Video later this year

The Grand Tour

Christmas comes early The Grand Tour's Madagascar special drops a day before scheduled release