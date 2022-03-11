The Drop release date: Host, judges and news for BBC Three competition
The BBC Three streetwear show arrives on our screens next week.
The Drop – a brand new reality competition – is arriving on BBC Three next week, with BBC Radio 1 DJ and Strictly Come Dancing alumni Clara Amfo fronting the exciting streetwear series.
Over the course of eight weeks, nine up-and-coming designers will be competing in a series of challenges with the hopes of having their own streetwear brand stocked in Flannels.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the show's launch, Amfo revealed that The Drop is full of "heartbreaking" moments, adding: "There were crises in confidence, there were tears, there are definitely tears in this show, you're going to see that."
Read on for everything we know about The Drop.
The Drop release date
The Drop premieres on Monday 14th March at 9pm on BBC Three.
The eight-part series will air every Monday from 14th.
What is The Drop?
The Drop is a new reality competition which sees nine of the UK's most promising up-and-coming creatives compete for the chance to sell their streetwear brand in Flannels – a fashion retailer.
Hosted by Clara Amfo, the BBC Three show is filmed in Manchester and will see the contestants take on a new challenge each week that "captures the cultural synergy between fashion, music, sport, celebrity and business" in the hopes of impressing the judges: singer Miguel, artist Blondey McCoy and fashion designer Marc Jacques Burton.
The Drop presenter
BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo is the host of The Drop on BBC Three, with the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant fronting this streetwear competition.
Amfo has been a broadcaster with BBC Radio 1 since 2015, starting on The Official Chart before moving on to host the station's mid-morning show. Since 2021, she has been the host of Future Sounds.
Outside of radio, Amfo has hosted Top of the Pops, Coach Trip and appeared on shows like The Weakest Link, Celebrity Gogglebox, RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World.
The Drop contestants
Nine budding creatives are taking part in the first series of The Drop and they are:
- Kemi, 21 from Berkshire
- Sophie, 27 from Leeds
- Missy 27, from Essex
- Luke, 28 from Manchester
- Sam, 26 from Bolton
- Ola, 25 from Leeds
- Ruth, 28 from Liverpool/London
- Ibbz, 21 from Edinburgh
- Saaba, 28 from London
The Drop judges
Joining the judging panel for The Drop is singer Miguel, artist Blondey McCoy and designer Marc Jacques Burton,
American singer and Grammy-winner Miguel is the head judge, having launched his own fashion brand last year.
He'll be sitting beside Blondey McCoy – an artist and creative director of fashion brand Thames who's modelled for Supreme, Valentino, Adidas and Burberry among other brands – and Marc Jacques Burton, the founder of fashion brand MJB.
The Drop trailer
