Over the course of eight weeks, nine up-and-coming designers will be competing in a series of challenges with the hopes of having their own streetwear brand stocked in Flannels.

The Drop – a brand new reality competition – is arriving on BBC Three next week, with BBC Radio 1 DJ and Strictly Come Dancing alumni Clara Amfo fronting the exciting streetwear series.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the show's launch, Amfo revealed that The Drop is full of "heartbreaking" moments, adding: "There were crises in confidence, there were tears, there are definitely tears in this show, you're going to see that."

Read on for everything we know about The Drop.

The Drop release date

The Drop premieres on Monday 14th March at 9pm on BBC Three.

The eight-part series will air every Monday from 14th.

What is The Drop?

The Drop is a new reality competition which sees nine of the UK's most promising up-and-coming creatives compete for the chance to sell their streetwear brand in Flannels – a fashion retailer.

Hosted by Clara Amfo, the BBC Three show is filmed in Manchester and will see the contestants take on a new challenge each week that "captures the cultural synergy between fashion, music, sport, celebrity and business" in the hopes of impressing the judges: singer Miguel, artist Blondey McCoy and fashion designer Marc Jacques Burton.

The Drop presenter

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo is the host of The Drop on BBC Three, with the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant fronting this streetwear competition.

Amfo has been a broadcaster with BBC Radio 1 since 2015, starting on The Official Chart before moving on to host the station's mid-morning show. Since 2021, she has been the host of Future Sounds.

Outside of radio, Amfo has hosted Top of the Pops, Coach Trip and appeared on shows like The Weakest Link, Celebrity Gogglebox, RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World.

The Drop contestants

The Drop contestants BBC

Nine budding creatives are taking part in the first series of The Drop and they are:

Kemi, 21 from Berkshire

Sophie, 27 from Leeds

Missy 27, from Essex

Luke, 28 from Manchester

Sam, 26 from Bolton

Ola, 25 from Leeds

Ruth, 28 from Liverpool/London

Ibbz, 21 from Edinburgh

Saaba, 28 from London

The Drop judges

Joining the judging panel for The Drop is singer Miguel, artist Blondey McCoy and designer Marc Jacques Burton,

American singer and Grammy-winner Miguel is the head judge, having launched his own fashion brand last year.

He'll be sitting beside Blondey McCoy – an artist and creative director of fashion brand Thames who's modelled for Supreme, Valentino, Adidas and Burberry among other brands – and Marc Jacques Burton, the founder of fashion brand MJB.

The Drop trailer

The BBC has not yet released a trailer for The Drop, but we'll keep this page updated as and when one arrives.

The Drop premieres on BBC Three on 14th March. To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.