The Cabins introduces reunion spin-off for new series

Get ready to cosy up in winter as The Cabins returns in 2022 for a new series – this time, with a twist.

The Cabins, based on Dutch series Let Love Rule, sees a cast of singletons ditch the dating rule book, deleting their apps and moving into a winter lodge for a very intense 24 hours, where they need to decide if they want to spend more time with their love interest, or check out and head home.

As the hopeful singletons try to find the one on the ITV2 dating show, we’ll get even more action than ever before.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal ITV2 will air a spin-off every Saturday during the series so you never miss any gossip.

The Cabins will air weeknights, as usual, but instead of waiting until the end of the series to find out what happened to those who checked out, tune into the new episode on a Saturday evening to see what happened after the show.

This will follow a similar format to Love Island’s Aftersun show, but instead of being a studio-based episode, hosts Yasmin Evans and David Potts will head out on the road to catch-up with the contestants and get all the gossip.

The Cabins first aired in January 2021 and was recommissioned earlier this year after it became the ITV Hub’s most popular entertainment show.

Speaking of the recommission of the series, Paul Mortimer, ITV Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: “The Cabins proved to be a great success amongst our target young audience, and we’re hoping cupid’s arrow can find its way back to the lodge when we debut our second series on ITV2 and ITV Hub in 2022.”

Michael Mannes, Managing Director for 12 Yard, added: “We were delighted that The Cabins launched so well on ITV2 and The ITV Hub and are very much looking forward to producing an even more exciting, ambitious and love struck second series.”

The Cabins returns on Monday 3rd January at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

