Sadly, however, Claude turned them down, as he explained on ITV’s Lorraine.

“Strictly Come Dancing, they have asked me, but I cannot dance,” he said. “I’d rather not make a fool of myself.

“MasterChef, I cannot cook. Mastermind I don’t actually know anything.

“I think all these things should be avoided. I think it’s a good principle to stick to what you’re good at.”

Oh well – even if we don’t get to see Claude’s Paso Doble, at least we get the chance to see his fiery emotions on display in The Apprentice’s interview episode every year. That's close enough for us.

The Apprentice returns to BBC1 tonight at 9.00pn