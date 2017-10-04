The Apprentice’s Claude Littner says he turned down Strictly Come Dancing
Lord Sugar’s left-hand man revealed he “cannot dance”
Much as we’re loving the celebrity line-up on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, some facts have now come to light that leave us wistfully wondering what might have been.
You see, it was revealed today that one famous face once in the frame to strut his stuff on BBC1 was none other than Claude Littner, The Apprentice’s famously brutal interviewer and one of Lord Sugar’s aides for the last couple of series. Who wouldn’t want to see him try a Charleston in a business suit?
Sadly, however, Claude turned them down, as he explained on ITV’s Lorraine.
“Strictly Come Dancing, they have asked me, but I cannot dance,” he said. “I’d rather not make a fool of myself.
“MasterChef, I cannot cook. Mastermind I don’t actually know anything.
“I think all these things should be avoided. I think it’s a good principle to stick to what you’re good at.”
Oh well – even if we don’t get to see Claude’s Paso Doble, at least we get the chance to see his fiery emotions on display in The Apprentice’s interview episode every year. That's close enough for us.
The Apprentice returns to BBC1 tonight at 9.00pn