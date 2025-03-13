As ever, the two teams were split into sub-teams: one for the app and one for the branding, and for Frederick's team, neither stuck the landing. When pitching to the industry heavyweights, they provided their canine money box, which was noted to be rather childlike and more for the two-to-three-year-old market.

But it all came down to the pitch, and that didn't go particularly well, either. Frederick, a motivational speaker, impressed the industry experts with his pitch, but it was Keir who didn't quite have enough knowledge on the app to win them round. In the end, none of the industry giants invested in their app.

While many viewers may argue that one of the app team members should have been part of the pitch, Frederick exclusively told RadioTimes.com why he decided to stick with Keir.

Frederick explained:"Initially, I wanted someone from the app team to be there, and then as you saw from the episode, Keir put his foot down and said, 'Look, I do pitching all the time, I run a seven-figure sales company, not having me on a pitch prep would be a mistake.'

"And then I thought, 'OK, let me have the three strongest speakers deliver this pitching presentation, and let me have Keir deliver the information that he gets from the app team.'"

Frederick noted that the questions posed to Keir "were not necessarily on the development of the app", so in turn, he was confident that Keir was able to answer any questions during the pitch, despite the experts feeding back to Tim Campbell they felt Keir was the weakest out of the three,

"I did think 'I believe in Keir' and I think that he actually did do a solid job," Frederick told RadioTimes.com, adding: "But I guess the clients didn't like it for whatever reason. But I stand by my decision of picking us three [Frederick, Keir and Mia]."

In an exclusive chat with Keir, the very same question was posed: should someone from the app team have helped deliver the pitch?

"The reason I put myself forward for the pitch was because throughout all the other previous episodes, I'd either sold the most or sold successfully on each episode," Keir told RadioTimes.com.

He continued: "My whole business is around sales and pitching, and so I felt really confident in being able to deliver a good pitch. And I know there was questions around me not being in the app team, and therefore that was potentially a bit of an issue. But if I'm honest, I disagree.

"Because if you think about any business in the world, the sales people or the managers that are pitching that product or service, did they make the product or service? Probably not. So I don't think you have to be in the development team in order to pitch a product or a service."

Now with two candidates down, just 11 remain in the competition to become Lord Sugar's next business partner.

Next week, the candidates will try their hand at developing and branding their own hot sauce before pitching to industry experts.

For one team, a basic brand and rudimentary recipe fails to spice things up, while a forgotten team leaves half of the other team in hot water!

The Apprentice continues Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

