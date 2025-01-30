Tonight saw the candidates jet off to Austria with the task of running alpine tours and making the highest profit. The teams were mixed from the start, with one half delivering a glacier experience and the other a tour in the forest.

While the team in the glaciers, led by Emma Street, had some failings with their tour being more fun and less fact-led, they managed to make the highest profit, and all eyes fell on Anisa Khan's team, who only sold six tickets and made no profit whatsoever.

Within that team were Carlo Brancati, Keir Shave and Emma Rothwell, all of whom had fingers pointed at for the failure.

But ultimately, it was Emma Rothwell who was fired from the series, following her making zero sales and not proving to Lord Sugar she deserved to remain in the process.

Emma Rothwell. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

"Emma you also haven't sold any tickets and you haven't explained to me what in fact you did do," Lord Sugar said as he prepared to fire the first candidate.

"My gut feeling is telling me, Emma, it is with regret – you're fired."

It seemed Emma did not agree with his decision, as she began shaking her head before thanking him for the opportunity.

As she was sent home packing, Emma told the cameras: "Lord Sugar absolutely made a mistake, I'm more than good enough to be his business partner, and this will not be stopping me."

Next week, the teams will be tasked with creating a new virtual pop star, where they must record a single and produce a music video before pitching for a brand sponsorship.

But this is The Apprentice and not everything goes to plan, as one team's avatar is less than impressive while the other team's song "fails to hit the high notes".

With 17 candidates now left in the competition, the hunt for Lord Sugar's next business partner continues.

The Apprentice continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

